McAllen mural pays tribute to local businesses
A new mural was unveiled Thursday at American Freight Furniture on Highway 83 in McAllen. The mural features a train carrying oranges and other fruit....
Medical Breakthroughs: Treating symptoms of Parkinson's disease
Visual hallucinations affect up to 75 percent of...
Port of Brownsville working to expand ship channel
The Port of Brownsville is expected to expand...
Friday, Oct. 4, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
The Brownsville Veterans Chargers took down the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks 45-21 on Thursday night. With the win, both teams now sit at 4-2 on the...
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
The Weslaco Lady Panthers are once again being...
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
The Roma Gladiators (4-1) are hosting the Port...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Chile De Monte the cat
Editor's Note: A graphic in the video says...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Desde el Zoológico: La serpiente Rata de las Grandes Llanuras
Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing en Gladys Porter Zoo, visita Noticias RGV para presentar a la serpiente Rata, una de las serpientes más comunes que se...
Realizan en McAllen evento de concienciación del cáncer de mama
Titis Tatas Foundation invita a la comunidad del...
Fundación benéfica realiza gala de ayuda social en McAllen
Monserrat Arteaga, presidenta de la fundación Amor Infinito,...
