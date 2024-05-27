Home
South Texas ISD to offer free meals this summer
South Texas Independent School District will have a free summer food program for Rio Grande Valley children. The district will be offering free breakfast and...
Tuesday is Election Day for runoff races in the Valley
Election Day is Tuesday for the run-off races...
Travel and safety tips to South Padre Island for Memorial Day
Many people will be heading to South Padre...
Weather
Monday, May 27, 2024: Late stray storm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, May 25, 2024: Triple digit temperatures in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, May 24, 2024: Heat warnings and advisories in effect across the Valley
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Port Isabel's Tristian Garcia signs for Texas Southern Baseball
PORT ISABEL, Texas -- Tarpon's Tristian Garcia signed his letter of intent to Texas Southern Baseball. Garcia was awarded 32-4A unanimous All-District catcher and 1st Team...
Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent
EDINBURG, Texas -- Five Edinburg High Bobcats signed...
Six Wildcats signing onto their next chapter
WESLACO, Texas -- Six athletes at Weslaco East...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink
Alejandra Rodriguez from the Gladys Porter Zoo is...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
South Texas ISD ofrece comida gratis este verano
El Distrito Escolar Independiente del Sur de Texas tendrá un programa de comida de verano gratuito para los niños del Valle del Río Grande. El...
La Entrevista: 'Prancing Donkey Boutique' vende ropa y accesorios
Tammy Rich-Conde, propietaria de 'Prancing Donkey Boutique', visita...
Abogados reaccionan ante una posible reforma migratoria
Ante la reciente caída del proyecto de ley...
