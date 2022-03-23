Home
Edinburg CISD, McAllen ISD partnering up with UTRGV for new collegiate academies
High school students at Edinburg CISD and McAllen ISD will soon have the opportunity to earn college hours towards a bachelor's degree for free. The...
Memorial service held for iconic car dealer Kirk Clark
A final farewell was held for the man...
Police timeline of missing newborn in Cameron County
Wednesday marks the sixth day in the search...
Weather
March 23, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in high 70s
March 22, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the high 80s
March 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in high 80s
Sports
High School Baseball Highlights for March 23rd
Check out the highlights from the following HS Baseball Games from Tuesday. PSJA vs. La Joya Harlingen vs. Harlingen South
Statewide referee shortage brings concerns for upcoming football season
MCALLEN, Texas -- Numbers are down for referees...
Donna North Powerlifter is Heading to State
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna North senior powerlifter Louie...
Programming
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Condado Hidalgo reporta dos muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 864 casos positivos de COVID
El condado de Hidalgo informó el miércoles que dos personas murieron debido al virus y 864 personas dieron positivo por COVID-19. Las dos personas que...
Ex abogado condenado a 30 meses de prisión por esquema de soborno
Un exabogado de Valley que se declaró culpable...
El condado de Cameron informa 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 16 casos positivos
El condado de Cameron informó el miércoles una...
