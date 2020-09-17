Home
News
Hidalgo County judge reacts to Gov. Abbott recent announcement on coronavirus restrictions
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez reacted to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement regarding coronavirus restrictions. Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference on Thursday...
Abbott excludes the Rio Grande Valley in new coronavirus restrictions
Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference...
Mental health problems during the pandemic could be the next crisis
The National Institute of Mental health is warning...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA men's and women's basketball season will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The Division I Council voted Wednesday to...
Rio Hondo Will Not Play Football in 2020
RIO HONDO - The clock has run out...
St. Joseph Academy Hits Practice Field
BROWNSVILLE - The Bloodhounds from Saint Joseph Academy...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
México pide a EEUU información sobre abusos a migrantes
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El gobierno de México solicitó información a Estados Unidos acerca de los señalamientos de que algunas migrantes fueron sometidas a histerectomías...
OMS desaconseja a países acortar cuarentenas
Por JAMEY KEATEN y MARIA CHENG GINEBRA...
Ex director de CDC preocupado por política en pandemia
WASHINGTON (AP) — El exdirector de los Centros...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days