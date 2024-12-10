Home
News
Message in a bottle from Florida found on South Padre Island beach
A South Padre Island resident found a message in a bottle that washed ashore along the beach. Laurie Coker found the bottle while walking her...
Texas agriculture commissioner warns of fake pest control companies
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sidney Miller is warning people...
Federal judge blocks rule that would have given DACA recipients access to Affordable Care Act coverage
" Federal judge blocks rule that would have...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019: Cooler in the evening, windy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024: Foggy morning with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024: Morning showers with temperatures in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
Last month, the RGV Seahawks girls flag football 8U and 12U teams took home first place at Texas state championship. "I was so happy because...
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Stephen F. Austin...
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
The UTRGV women's basketball team fell to Abilene...
Programming
Community
Tuesday is the last day to donate to Tim's Coats
It's the last day to donate to Tim's Coats. The campaign's goal is to help keep people in the Rio Grande Valley warm this winter....
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 8, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Organización local ofrece refugio temporal para mascotas sin hogar
Barks & Brews Pet Adoption & Transport ayuda encontrar hogares para siempre y cariñosos para los animales, de forma más eficiente, trabajando de forma positiva, profesional...
Realizan ceremonia de chocolate en McAllen
Mónica Ramírez, programadora Neuro-Lingüístico y coach de Vida,...
Alcalde de Weslaco invita a la comunidad al desfile navideño
Adrián González, alcalde de Weslaco, y Alejandra Montenegro,...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
