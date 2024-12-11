Home
State agency to ask lawmakers for $300 million to fix “significant neglect” in Texas’ Medicaid enrollment system
" State agency to ask lawmakers for $300 million to fix “significant neglect” in Texas’ Medicaid enrollment system " was first published by The Texas...
Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a 'hero' offer a glimpse into an unusual American moment
Is he a hero? A killer? Both? ...
FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden's term in January
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray told...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019: Cooler in the evening, windy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024: Foggy morning with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV High School Basketball: December 10, 2024
BOYS: Harlingen South 37, Weslaco East 59 Harvest Christian 75, Sharyland 71 Rio Hondo 59, Lyford 57 (OT) Palmview 55, Rio Grande...
Malachi Flynn shines as RGV Vipers fall to Austin Spurs
The RGV Vipers fell to the Austin Spurs...
McAllen High soccer stars sign to play in college at SMU and Memphis
McAllen, Texas -- McAllen soccer stars Julianna Millin...
Programming
Community
Tim's Coats ends latest campaign with over $31K raised for Valley families
Tim’s Coats ended its 42nd year with over $31,000 raised to help keep families across the Rio Grande Valley warm this winter. As part of...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Tim's Coats raises nearly $30K as deadline approaches
It's the last day to donate to Tim's...
Connect
Noticias RGV
WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger e Instagram sufren caída generalizada en varios países
Las plataformas de redes sociales de Meta como WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger e Instagram sufrieron este miércoles una caída en varios países debido a un “problema técnico”,...
Investigan el desarrollo de nueva terapia para pacientes con Alzheimer
Según la Asociación de Alzheimer, unos siete millones...
Campaña navideña de donación de mantas en Pharr
Leticia Ozuna, líder del equipo de hospitalidad de...
