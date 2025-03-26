Home
News
WATCH LIVE: Brownsville State of the City Address
Watch Brownsville's State of the City Address LIVE on Somos el Valle CHANNEL 5.2 (CABLE 1240) on Wednesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. The...
STHS to host diabetes conference, expo in McAllen
Every year, Channel 5 News puts a spotlight...
Mexican drug lord charged with killing DEA agent could face death penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are considering...
Weather
Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Scattered nightly storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Very warm day, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 24, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
GIRLS AREA ROUND SCORES: Edcouch-Elsa 2, Juarez-Lincoln 0 McAllen High 2, Flour Bluff 1 (OT) Los Fresnos 2, Cibolo Steele...
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
BOYS AREA ROUND SCORES: Progreso 7,...
PSJA's DE Jayden James signs to play football at Texas A&M - Kingsville
PSJA football's Jayden James is signing to play...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
KRGV WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 26 de marzo: tormentas dispersas más intensas mañana
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Condado Hidalgo realiza octava conferencia en respuesta a emergencias
Más de 100 agencias locales, estatales y federales...
Administración del presidente Trump pausa aplicaciones de residencia permanente
El gobierno federal temporalmente los procesamientos de algunas...
Take 5
