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PSJA Southwest theater program advances to state one-act play competition
The theater program from PSJA Southwest is headed to state. Students in the program will be competing in the 5A One-Act Play contest next month....
'I can perform again:' McAllen mariachi brothers opening for Kacey Musgraves in sold-out shows
Antonio Gamez and his brothers Caleb and Joshua...
Heart of the Valley: Prime Health doctor answers diabetes questions
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers...
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Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Windy, hazy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 27, 2026: Hot and hazy, breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University
Nikki Rowe's soccer star, Layla Rodriguez signed to Southwestern University. Rodriguez is a three-time All-District selection. She was named Co-Defensive MVP and helped anchor Rowe's...
Six Harlingen Cardinals athletes host signing day to make college commitments
The Harlingen Cardinals held a signing event for...
UTRGV Women's golf to play in Tallahassee regional
UTRGV golf teams are heading to the NCAA...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 27, 2026
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