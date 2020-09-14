Home
Trump faces backlash for holding indoor campaign rally amid pandemic
President Donald J. Trump held an indoor rally in Nevada on Sunday, defying the state's coronavirus regulations. Trump said the administration had done an "incredible...
TikTok owner picks Oracle over Microsoft as US tech partner
The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over...
'It’s like walking into a ghost town': Under tight pandemic restrictions, college football returns to Austin
by Sami Sparber | The Texas Tribune...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
Edinburg Cheerleaders 'Go Gold' For Childhood Cancer
The Edinburg Cheer Program is the first in the nation to have all gold uniforms for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month . ...
Vaquero Duo Get Work on Summer League Diamond
EDINBURG - A pair of UTRGV baseball players...
Pioneer Baseball 'Goes Gold'
MISSION - During the month of September the...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
EEUU recuerda el 11 de septiembre con ceremonias alteradas por el virus
Por MICHAEL R. SISAK, KAREN MATTHEWS y JENNIFER PELTZ NUEVA YORK (AP) — Los estadounidenses conmemoraron el viernes los atentados del 11 de septiembre...
EEUU ha expulsado a unos 8.800 niños por frontera con México
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Unos 8.800 niños no...
Condado Hidalgo reporta 26 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 126 casos más
El condado Hidalgo anunció el viernes 26 muertes...
