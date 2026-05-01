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Brownsville death row inmate John Allen Rubio's legal team file incompetency motion
The defense team for a Brownsville death row inmate has filed a motion late Thursday night. They are claiming John Allen Rubio is incompetent to...
WATCH LIVE: Edinburg police chief gives briefing on aggravated robbery
The Edinburg Police Department is responding to an...
Hidalgo County appraisal district to host property tax exemption clinics
The Hidalgo County Appraisal District is hosting property...
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Friday, May 1, 2026: Hot, nightly storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, April 30, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, April 30 BI-DISTRICT ROUND La Joya 10, Brownsville Veterans 1 Weslaco 3, Los Fresnos 0 Economedes 14,...
RGV high school softball Thursday night area round scores and highlights
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, April 30 ...
Mission Veterans Itzel De Leon commits to Salem University
Mission Veteran's Itzel De Leon becomes the first...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Savannah the Bearded Dragon
Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten
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