Home
News
New Texas law bans COVID mask, vaccine and shutdown mandates, but some Republicans want more
" New Texas law bans COVID mask, vaccine and shutdown mandates, but some Republicans want more " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a...
'Home is like jail': Afghan soldier who helped the US weathers injuries, uncertainty in asylum bid
HOUSTON (AP) — The April visit to a...
Mexican president: Soldiers apparently executed five men, will face prosecution
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president described the...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, June 7, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 6, 2023: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 5, 2023: Afternoon showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
‘A Valley icon:’ Local coaches remember former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown
A giant in Valley sports who served as a legend in sports broadcasting passed away Monday night at the age of 69. Former KRGV Sports...
Pimentel reflects on Vaquero baseball career
EDINBURG, Texas -- Vaqueros Slugger Brandon Pimentel has...
Lady Hounds softball falls to Pearland 3-2 in state semifinals
AUSTIN - San Benito's dreams of making program...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Pump Patrol: June 5, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 2, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: Clínica ofrece seguro médico gratuito para familias del Valle con bajos recursos
Rosemary López, psicoterapeuta, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos la misión y labor de la organización sin fines de lucro y clínica Hope Family...
Empresa de café recauda fondos para apoyar a personas con esclerosis lateral amiotrófica
Andrew Muñoz, subdirector de la cafetería Dutch Bros...
TxDOT organiza programa interactivo que busca promover la conducción sin el uso del celular
El Departamento de Transportes de Texas (TxDOT) mediante...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days