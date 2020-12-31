Home
News
Analyzing 2020: Shock the vote
By Ross Ramsey , The Texas Tribune " Analyzing 2020: Shock the vote " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
Hidalgo County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 697 new cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths...
Mission family receives a helpful donation after their home was destroyed in fire
A huge blessing for Mission Residents Viola and...
Weather
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Sports
5on5 for Wednesday Dec. 30
MCALLEN - Check out the high school highlights from across the valley!
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Después de casi 60 años de carrera policiaca el alguacil del condado Cameron entrega su placa
Después de casi 60 años sirviendo en la fuerza policiaca, el alguacil del condado Cameron, Omar Lucio, entrega su placa. Un sábado por la noche...
El CBP confiscará artículos que contengas aceite de Palma
La oficina del departamento de aduanas y protección...
El condado Cameron informa de 5 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 113 nuevos casos
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles cinco muertes...
