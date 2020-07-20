Home
Cameron County confirms 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 322 new cases
Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Monday 15 additional deaths related to coronavirus. According to a news release from Cameron County, the individuals who...
Hidalgo County announces 34 more coronavirus-related deaths, 524 additional cases
Hidalgo County reported on Monday 34 more people...
Hidalgo County Judge issues shelter-at-home order for county residents and visitors
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed on...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Victoria Olivarez Signs to Central Methodist University
SANTA ROSA - Victoria Olivarez signing her NLI to throw at Central Methodist University. It's been her dream since she was in 5th grade to...
Jesus Ortiz Signs NLI With Central Methodist University
SANTA MARIA - Jesus Ortiz signed his NLI...
Giovanni Diaz Signs NLI to Central Methodist University
SANTA MARIA - Giovanni Diaz signing his NLI...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Condado Cameron reporta 15 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 322 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el lunes 15 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 322 casos positivos adicionales, con un total de muertes de 111...
Juez del condado Hidalgo emite orden de resguardo en casa para residentes y visitantes del condado
El juez del condado Hidalgo Richard F....
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 34 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 524 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el lunes 34 muertes...
