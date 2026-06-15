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Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded four Progreso ISD coaches and extended the school's probation following a state executive committee meeting Monday over athletic program violations....
Over 3,700 residents without power across the Valley
A total of 3,733 outages were reported across...
Donna residents grab sandbags ahead of heavy rain in the forecast
The city of Donna gave out nearly 2,000...
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Flood watch in effect in the Rio Grande Valley
A flash flood warning for Hidalgo County is in effect until 11:15 p.m. Monday A Flood Watch is now in effect for all of...
Flood watch issued for the Rio Grande Valley
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch...
Sunday, June 14, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded four Progreso ISD coaches and extended the school's probation following a state executive committee meeting Monday over athletic program violations....
Fans gather for World Cup fan fest in Houston
The World Cup officially arrived in Houston as...
A season of success for San Antonio ends in bitter disappointment, but the future is bright
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Devin Vassell reflected...
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WATCH: Sunday Mass, June 14, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Hank the caiman
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