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Free glucose screenings underway as part of Heart of the Valley campaign
Diabetes is a big health concern in the Rio Grande Valley. Chances are you know someone who has diabetes, or you may have it yourself....
Teen girl shot in the face by stray bullet near Mission; investigation underway
A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face...
Pope Leo blesses 5-month-old baby from Weslaco during Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square
A Weslaco family’s 5-month-old baby was blessed by...
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Monday, April 6, 2026: Scattered showers with highs in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Rain and lower temperatures make their way through the Valley
Most areas picked up 1-2 inches of rain,...
Saturday, April 4, 2026: Storms possible later this evening
Saturday afternoon will be the best time to...
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Heavy rain cancels UTRGV's Monday baseball game
A UTRGV baseball game scheduled for Monday has been canceled after heavy rain on Sunday left the field at UTRGV Baseball Stadium unplayable, according to a...
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
UTRGV Men's basketball has a new head coach...
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WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 5, 2026
Watch Easter Mass this Sunday, April 5, at 10:30am on SOMOS EL VALLE 5.2 (Cable 1240) or stream live on our Facebook page.
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast toad
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