McAllen family detained by ICE released from custody
The McAllen family that was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February was released on Monday, according to Congressman Joaquin Castro. The...
DHR Health opens new medical campus in Rio Grande City
DHR Health held a dedication ceremony for the...
Elsa Police Department investigates shooting, no injuries reported
The Elsa Police Department is investigating a shooting...
Weather
Monday, March 9, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 8, 2026: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 7, 2026: Late nearby storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe embarks on conference tournament after historic season
Rebounding. To some, it's a lost art in the modern game of basketball. But not for Charlotte O'Keefe. The Vaqueros star senior is second in the...
UTRGV baseball falls 13-6 in game three against New Orleans
Highlights of game three of the series between...
PSJA North finished 4-1 in Louie Alamia Baseball Showcase in Edinburg
Highlights from Day 3 of the Edinburg Baseball...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Gladys Porter Zoo raising awareness on Ocelot conservation
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 5, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
