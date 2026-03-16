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Spring breakers make their way to South Padre Island
Spring break is in full effect this week at South Padre Island. Many restaurants and shops are preparing to welcome visitors from across the country....
Trump’s DOJ is pushing prosecutors to pursue “fatally flawed” cases against Texas border crossers
Jose Omar Flores-Penaloza was willing to admit that...
Why an East Texas rancher donated part of his water rights to the state
MARION COUNTY — Bob Sanders bumps along the...
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Monday, March 16, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 15, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
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Saturday, March 14, 2026: Morning fog, breezy
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Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs in non-district match up 11-1
Highlights from the Weslaco Lady Panthers vs. Alexander Lady Bulldogs softball game.
Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year
UTRGV Senior Vice President and director of Athletics...
UTRGV Women's basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT
UTRGV Women's basketball secured a spot in the...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, March 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
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