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4 people hospitalized in Weslaco expressway crash
Four people were hospitalized Monday evening following a three-vehicle crash on the expressway, according to the Weslaco Police Department. The crash was reported at around...
‘I didn’t know what to do:’ Juarez-Lincoln High School reacts after being grazed in the face by stray bullet
A 17-year-old girl was grazed by a stray...
Brownsville man charged with kidnapping Los Fresnos woman at gunpoint
A Brownsville man remains in custody after kidnapping...
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Monday, April 6, 2026: Scattered showers with highs in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Rain and lower temperatures make their way through the Valley
Most areas picked up 1-2 inches of rain,...
Saturday, April 4, 2026: Storms possible later this evening
Saturday afternoon will be the best time to...
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UTRGV introduces men's basketball head coach Brandon Chambers
UTRGV Athletics introduced the new men's basketball head coach, Brandon Chambers to the Valley. "This is a sleeping giant, and I think it's as set...
Heavy rain cancels UTRGV's Monday baseball game
A UTRGV baseball game scheduled for Monday has...
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
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Pump Patrol: Monday, April 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 5, 2026
Watch Easter Mass this Sunday, April 5, at...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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