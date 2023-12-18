Home
News
Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement over holiday flight-canceling meltdown last year
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will pay a $35 million fine as part of a $140 million settlement to resolve a federal investigation into a debacle...
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 15, 2023: Stray showers with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball
EDINBURG, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing volleyball at Texas A&M University on Wednesday. After a...
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
HARLINGEN -- Harlingen High School held a signing...
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District named its...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Tim Coat's ends 2023 campaign with nearly $35K in donations
The 41st annual Tim's Coats campaign ended Friday with nearly $35,000 in donations. As part of the campaign, the $34,820 in donations will go toward...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 15, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo guest: Pebbles the Great Plains Rat Snake
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
América vence a Tigres y conquista su 14to campeonato en México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Después de naufragar en semifinales por tres torneos consecutivos y con una sequía de títulos que rondaba los cinco años, la...
México: López Obrador pide renuncia de fiscal tras asesinato de 12 jóvenes
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Tras el asesinato...
Hablando Claro: Agente brinda consejos sobre pólizas de seguro de vida
Abram Caballero, de The PHP Agency nos informa...
Additional Links
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days