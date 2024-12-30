Home
News
Border Patrol agents arrest teen accused of aggravated robbery in Brownsville
A 16-year-old boy accused of aggravated robbery in Brownsville has been arrested, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna said. Pedro Antonio Sosa is...
Monday, Dec. 30, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
RGV Humane Society says loud New Year's celebrations causes increase in lost pets
Fireworks are a part of many New Year's...
Weather
Monday, Dec. 30, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024: Nice sunny day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Women's Basketball Blown Out by the Longhorns
Austin, Texas -- UTRGV Women's basketball team only put up 35 points in a dominating defensive performance by the #5 Ranked Texas Longhorns. Kade Hackerott led...
Edcouch-Elsa's Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
EDCOUCH -- The Edcouch-Elsa's football team is giving...
Ken Paxton sues NCAA over transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports
" Ken Paxton sues NCAA over transgender...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Baby Galápagos Tortoise
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Arrestan a un adolescente acusado de robo agravado en Brownsville
Un joven de 16 años acusado de robo agravado en Brownsville ha sido arrestado, según dijo la portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Brownsville, Abril Luna....
Certamen de Belleza en el Valle del Rio Grande
Frontera Latina presenta un festival y concurso de...
Pharr invita a la comunidad a un festival de fin de año
La ciudad Pharr invita a la comunidad a...
Take 5
