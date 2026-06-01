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Brownsville public library to host dinosaur traveling exhibit
The Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch is getting ready to open up a new traveling exhibit. The Dinosaur George Traveling Museum will display dinosaurs and...
Edinburg police warn residents about phone spoofing scam calls
The Edinburg Police Department is warning residents of...
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing bird migration in the Valley
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Monday, June 1, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 31, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
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Saturday, May 30, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
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PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
PSJA North senior shooting guard Mason Lopez signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Missouri Valley. Lopez reached 1,500 career points his...
RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay undefeated at home
Watch the video above for highlights of the...
Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
Sharyland baseball completes the sweep of Kingwood Park...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 29, 2026
Gladys Porter Zoo’s Ridley Rush 5K will benefit sea turtle project
The Gladys Porter Zoo Ridley Rush 5K/1 Mile...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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