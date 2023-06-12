Home
Photographer's Perspective: Special stories around the RGV
Monday, June 12, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Brownsville police searching for man wanted for theft
The Brownsville Police Department are searching for a...
Monday, June 12, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, June 10, 2023: Hot & Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Friday, June 9, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
FC Brownsville extends undefeated streak to four after 2-0 win over Denton Diablo FC
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- FC Brownsville defeated Denton Diablo FC 2-0. Luis Martinez and Jorge Amaya scored both goals in the first half. Brownsville extended their...
Santa Rosa Hires New Boys Basketball Coach
SANTA ROSA, TEXAS -- The conversation surrounding small...
‘A Valley icon:’ Local coaches remember former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown
A giant in Valley sports who served as...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 9, 2023
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Pet of the Week: Mr. Ross the Terrier mix
Noticias RGV
Grupo exige aprobación de ley de reforma de armas ?ante el capitolio en Washington
Este lunes 12 de junio se cumple una semana desde que un grupo ha estado frente al capitolio exigiendo al congreso que apruebe leyes de reforma...
Se busca al responsable de un tiroteo en un club nocturno en Houston
Las autoridades buscan a la persona responsable de...
UTRGV recibe subvención por parte del departamento de agricultura de los Estados Unidos
Más de $300.000 dólares en subvenciones fuero otorgados...
