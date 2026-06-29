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Brownsville fire official offers fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is almost here and this year marks America's 250th anniversary. With fireworks soon lighting up the sky, Brownsville fire officials are...
Photographer's Perspective: Navigating weather challenges
Investigation underway in Rancho Viejo after elderly man found dead from multiple stab wounds
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is investigating after...
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Monday, June 29, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, June 28, 2026: Breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, June 27, 2026: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Meet and Greet at the 956 Sports Card Show
Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey talks about his contract extension and the 2026 World Cup with Sports Reporter Gloria Morelia prior to his first meet and...
Weslaco and PSJA North fall short in championship bracket of State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station
Today’s scores Division 1 Championship Bracket...
RGV Red Crowns show support to different national teams participating in the 2026 World Cup
The 2026 World Cup has given several RGV...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, June 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar Hissing Cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 25, 2026
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