Military Highway Water Supply Corporation issues water boil notice for some customers
The Military Highway Water Supply Corporation has issued a water boil notice for some of its customers following a power failure at the Las Rusias Water...
Photographer's Perspective: How natural sound can bring a story to life
Victims in deadly rural Edinburg shooting identified
The six victims involved in the deadly shooting...
Weather
Monday, March 2, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 1, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
Basketball has been part of Isaiah Torres’ life since his youth through his father who coaches high school girls basketball in Brownsville ...
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball Camp'
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Women's basketball team...
UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Women's basketball takes down...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Milkshake the milk snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
