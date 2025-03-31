Home
News
Police: McAllen man dies after falling off motorcycle while on the road
A 37-year-old McAllen man died early Monday morning after falling off his motorcycle while on the road, police said. The single-vehicle crash happened at around...
Valley International Airport in Harlingen reopens following flooding issues
The Valley International airport is back open and...
Store, harvest, fix: How Texas can save its water supply
" Store, harvest, fix: How Texas can...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, March 31, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 30, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 29, 2025: Breezy and warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Micah Parsons brings his Lions Den Youth Camp to Mcallen
McAllen, TX -- More than 400 campers from across the valley came out to McAllen on Sunday morning. Each eager for the chance to hit...
High school soccer Playoffs: Regional Semifinals
Corpus Christi, TX -- The Progreso Red Ants...
UTRGV Football open Practice at PSJA Stadium
Pharr, Tx -- The UTRGV Football team held...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. ...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Hombre de McAllen fallece tras caerse de motocicleta mientras conducía
Un hombre de 37 años de McAllen murió la madrugada del lunes después de caerse de su motocicleta mientras conducía por la carretera, dijo la policía....
Realizan festival de música y comida en Harlingen
Oscar Gonzalez, propietario de 'GrubbingHood Foodtruck', invita a...
Recuperan dos cuerpos del vehículo que cayó a un canal en Edcouch
NOTA DEL EDITOR: Una versión anterior informó que...
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Radar
7 Days