Man, woman arrested after McAllen traffic stop reveals more than $130,000 of cocaine in vehicle
A man and a woman were arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety found more than $130,000 in cocaine inside a vehicle. Jorge Luis...
Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion
The Brownsville Police Department has identified the welder...
San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
A San Benito resident won $1 million playing...
Weather
Jan. 12, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026: Warm, late storm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV for the last year of his eligibility. The 6'0 220 lbs RB spent the last 4...
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
Edinburg, TX-- Sports reporter Gloria Morelia caught up...
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
Weslaco, TX -- The RGVCA All-Star Game was...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian spiny mouse
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
