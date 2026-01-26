Home
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the Patriots
A Los Fresnos High School graduate is heading to Super Bowl LX. Jeremy Springer graduated in 2008 and is now the Special Teams Coordinator for...
San Juan chef named a semifinalist for James Beard Award
A San Juan chef is now one of...
What travelers can expect as Southwest Airlines introduces assigned seats
Southwest Airlines passengers made their final boarding-time scrambles...
Weather
Freezing temperatures to continue overnight in the Valley
A second night of freezing temperatures are expected overnight across the Rio Grande Valley, according to the First Warn 5 Weather Team. Temperatures were well...
Freeze expected overnight in the Valley, no precipitation expected
Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s...
Temperatures expected to drop in the Valley by early afternoon, 20 percent chance for showers
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely...
Sports
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the Patriots
A Los Fresnos High School graduate is heading to Super Bowl LX. Jeremy Springer graduated in 2008 and is now the Special Teams Coordinator for...
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix, improve to 8-0 at home
Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers complete the...
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
Hidalgo and Valley View boys soccer faced each...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas tortoise
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
