Home
News
General Land Office awards South Padre Island $4.6 million for beach renourishment
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The Texas General Land Office recently awarded a $4.6 million grant to South Padre Island for beach renourishment. “ The last...
Hidalgo County announces 31 more coronavirus-related deaths, 115 additional cases
Hidalgo County reported on Monday 31 more residents...
Body found in irrigation canal in Mission, investigation underway
Police in M ission investigate after a man’s...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Brandon Figueroa Defends Title on Saturday
Uncasville, CT - Weslaco native Brandon Figueroa defends his WBA Super Bantamweight championship against 122-pound contender Damien V á zquez in the co-featured bout Saturday on...
McHi's Chris Bernal Plays at Fenway Park and Picks Up a Hit
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal had...
McHi's Chris Bernal to Play at Fenway Park Friday
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal is...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 31 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 115 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el lunes 31 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 115 casos adicionales del virus. El total de muertes relacionadas...
Condado Cameron reporta 13 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 83 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el lunes 13 muertes...
Dos hombres arrestados en investigación de homicidio en Mercedes
Dos sospechosos fueron detenidos durante una investigación de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days