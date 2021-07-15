Home
News
Cameron County reports 57 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 57 positive cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,699 deaths...
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 launches a new bus route
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 launched a new bus...
Valley congressman supports bill that provides citizenship for deported veterans
A Valley congressman is re-introducing a bill he...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 15, 2021: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 90s
July 14, 2021: Spotty storms with temperatures in the 90s
July 13, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Harlingen Cardinal receives local scholarship
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen High School tennis team for decades. His impact is still being felt even after his passing last...
UTRGV pitcher hopeful for draft
EDINBURG, Texas -- The 2021 MLB Draft is...
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Residentes de Peñitas, piden que no pongan un basurero en sus barrios
Un grupo de residentes de Peñitas, dicen sentirse molestos ante la posibilidad de que las autoridades de esa ciudad pongan un basurero cerca de sus hogares,...
Se declara inocente el agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza acusado de ayudar a contrabandear cocaína
Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de La...
1 oficial muerto, 3 heridos en enfrentamiento con pistolero en Texas
LEVELLAND, Texas (AP) - Un oficial murió y...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days