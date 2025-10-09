Home
Employees of used clothing store in McAllen accused of working in the country illegally
The owner and managers of a used clothing store in McAllen that was raided by federal agents admitted to not having permission to work in the...
Paxton sides with Texas GOP, against secretary of state in lawsuit seeking to close primaries
" Paxton sides with Texas GOP, against...
Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas National Guard deployment in Illinois. Here’s what to know about the unit.
" Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas National...
Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025: Scattered showers with a high of 90°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Southland Conference commissioner discusses UTRGV football's hot start
Southland Conference commissioner Chris Grant gives his thoughts on UTRGV’s hot start, Eddie Lee Marburger’s performance at QB, and details the FCS playoff format. Watch...
McAllen Memorial and McHi renew their rivalry in week 7 of high school football
McAllen Memorial and McHi face each other in...
UTRGV women's soccer set to take on McNeese on Thursday
UTRGV women's soccer is seeking its third straight...
Programming
Student of the Week: Grulla High School’s Julian Zarate
Grulla High School’s Julian Zarate is known for leading with purpose, and putting his heart into everything he does. “It's rare to see me at...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Lalo the shepherd mix
