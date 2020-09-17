Home
Mental health problems during the pandemic could be the next crisis
The National Institute of Mental health is warning that a historic wave of mental health problems could be out next crisis. Dr. Francisco Torres, a...
Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbot will provide an update on Texas' response to COVID-19
Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a...
How to apply and qualify for ballot-by-mail voting
The Texas Supreme Court ruled that the Harris...
Sports
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA men's and women's basketball season will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The Division I Council voted Wednesday to...
Rio Hondo Will Not Play Football in 2020
RIO HONDO - The clock has run out...
St. Joseph Academy Hits Practice Field
BROWNSVILLE - The Bloodhounds from Saint Joseph Academy...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo reporta 20 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 325 casos más
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles 20 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 325 casos adicionales del virus. Entre las personas que murieron...
Residente de Alton busca reembolso tras incumplimiento de compañía
Con la intención de hacer mejoras en su...
Expertos estudian propagación del coronavirus
Salir a la calle o no salir a...
