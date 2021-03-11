Home
UTRGV professor sheds light on surge of migrants at the border
A UTRGV professor is shedding light on the influx of migrants at the border. Dr. Terence Garrett, a political science professor at UTRGV, teaches about...
More state troopers headed to border as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star
It’s likely Rio Grande Valley residents will see...
CVS Health adds 74 more vaccine sites in Texas
CVS Health announced on Thursday it is adding...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight. ...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Sports
Tuesday Night Baseball Highlights
Baseball Highlights from McAllen Rowe hosting McAllen High and PSJA taking on Edinburg Vela
Lew Hill Wins Coach of the Year Honors in WAC
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Julie Lucio wins UTRGV Invitational
MCALLEN – Redshirt sophomore and Brownsville Veterans Memorial...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
El hogar de una familia en Río Hondo es consumido por un feroz incendio
Bastaron sólo unos minutos para que los sueños de una familia se vinieran abajo, después de perder todo su patrimonio durante un incendio. Que inició...
Exoficial de Progreso es declarado culpable de abuso sexual
Un jurado declaró culpable a un expolicía de...
No se sorprenda si ve más presencia de elementos de la policía estatal en el Valle
El incremento de la presencia de la policía...
