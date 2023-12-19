Home
News
EPA loans Sharyland Water Supply Corp. to help improve water system
The Environmental Protection Agency is loaning the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation $17 million to update their water system. The money will be used to improve...
South Padre Island announces special election for Council Member Place 5
The city of South Padre Island has announced...
More than 20 suspects arrested in prostitution sting
More than 20 people were arrested in a...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV FC announces decision to cease all soccer, business operations
The Rio Grande Valley FC announced on Monday the decision to cease all soccer and business operations effective immediately, according to a news release. "With...
McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball
EDINBURG, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez signed...
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
HARLINGEN -- Harlingen High School held a signing...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Dec. 18, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Tim Coat's ends 2023 campaign with nearly $35K in donations
The 41st annual Tim's Coats campaign ended Friday...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 15, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
La Entrevista: Cookie Co. celebra cumpleaños con galletas deliciosas
Vero Rodríguez, la dueña de Cookie Co. sorprende a Esmeralda Medellín el día de su cumpleaños y decoran galletas juntas. Cookie Co. está ubicado en...
La Entrevista: Clínica en McAllen ofrece servicios para evitar la caída del cabello
Alex Lara, tricólogo de 'Hair Loss Clinic 'en...
La Entrevista: La Papa Loca ofrece platillos únicos
Marko Esparza y su esposa Alejandra Esparza comparten...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
