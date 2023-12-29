Home
Mission city manager rescinds retirement letter
After previously announcing his plans to retire, Mission City Manager Ranger Perez rescinded his decision. During a Thursday city council meeting, Perez rescinded his letter...
Mission family continues to recover after losing home in fire
A Mission family is on the road to...
5 On Your Side: Mercedes residents speak out over pothole riddled road
Potholes and cracked asphalt can be found on...
Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023: Sunny and dry, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023: Cloudy and cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys need to smooth the rough edges of their offense as they look toward the playoffs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott's sporadic offense is as good a reason as any why Dallas has lost consecutive games for the first time in...
McAllen Cheer Headed to Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High Cheer took first...
Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signs NLI for Angelina Softball
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco's Elizabeth Craig signed her...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Mashed Potato
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: “Twisters" se estrena en cines el 19 de julio
"Twisters" podría ser el inicio de una nueva franquicia cinematográfica. La exitosa película de acción de 1996, "Twister", es la base para lo que Warner...
Hombre de Brownsville acusado de la muerte de un perro yorkie
Un hombre de Brownsville está siendo acusado por...
Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a las mascotas de la semana, Stitch!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano, oficial de control de...
