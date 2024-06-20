Home
Drainage improvement projects being put to the test for Las Brisas community
Wednesday’s rain from Tropical Storm Alberto brought back memories for people living in the Las Brisas community on the outskirts of Weslaco. The community has...
City of Palmview crews pumping out water from neighborhoods
City of Palmview crews are pumping a handful...
Juneteenth events teaching the Valley about the holiday
Bishop Michael smith and his wife, Sharon, have...
Weather
WATCH LIVE: Tornado watch issued across the Valley
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Zapata, Willacy, Brooks, Jim Hogg and Kenedy counties that will last until Thursday, June 20...
Tropical Storm Alberto forms, bringing tropical downpours across the Valley
A tropical system off the coast of Mexico...
WATCH LIVE: Tracking the tropics with the First Warn 5 Storm Tracking Team
A significant weather event is unfolding over the...
Sports
RGV East West All-Star Softball Game Preview
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The RGV East West All Star game is happening on Saturday, June 22nd at 7 p.m. at Donna High School Softball...
Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signs letter of intent to play basketball at TLU
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signed his national...
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville June 24-26
WESLACO, TEXAS -- UTRGV Head Basketball Coach, Kahil...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Noticias RGV
Aumento del nivel del agua en las costas por tormenta Alberto preocupa a residentes
Si bien en el área rural y urbana no se han presentado tantas afectaciones, en las costas sí se ha visto lo que ha causado Alberto...
Restablecimiento de electricidad tras afectaciones por tormenta en el Valle
Algunos residentes han reportado apagones desde tempranas horas,...
El Valle resiente los primeros efectos de la tormenta tropical Alberto
En las últimas horas, el Valle ha resentido...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
