Home
News
Authorities hunt for clues, but motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump first came to law enforcement's attention at Saturday's rally when spectators noticed...
In prime-time address, Biden warns of election-year rhetoric, saying 'it's time to cool it down'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Sunday...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect in connection to a murder in rural Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, July 13, 2024: Chance of spotty shower with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Drought monitor shows improved conditions for the Valley
The latest drought monitor shows the entire Rio...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Weslaco's Madelynn Cantu earns top Texas 6A softball honor after leading team to state title
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Weslaco pitcher Madelynn Cantu was named player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team....
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in...
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Jeriko, the cat
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Reportan aumento en casos de VIH en Reynosa
Existe preocupación por el aumento en el número de personas detectadas y confirmadas con VIH/SIDA en Reynosa; en las más recientes estadísticas, la cifra ya asciende...
Salud y Vida: Medida de perdida de peso infantil
Es una importante crisis de salud en Estados...
Fuentes AP: Un policía local se encontró con agresor justo antes que disparara contra Trump
BUTLER, Pensilvania, EE.UU. (AP) — Al día siguiente...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days