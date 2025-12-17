Home
Mission resident restores historic city hall clock
A historic clock is on display again outside Mission City Hall after years of damage and disrepair. One man volunteered his time to fix it,...
More than 2,200 coats purchased thanks to Tim's Coats campaign
A total of 2,205 new jackets were purchased...
Public meetings in McAllen will discuss proposed Nolana Avenue expansion project
McAllen officials said they want to expand one...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025: Late shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
Monday, Dec. 15, 2025: Cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025: Showers, 60s in the evening, current temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McHi & Rio Grande City win district openers in boys basketball
Highlights from McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Weslaco, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Rio Grande City, and Mission Veterans during their Tuesday night matchups.
Vipers forward Teddy Allen named G League Player of the Week
RGV Vipers star forward Teddy Allen was named...
UTRGV men's basketball defeats Lamar for first conference win of the season
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Lamar 83-72 in...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Search
