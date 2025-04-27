Home
News
Protesters chant after arrest of judge accused of helping man evade immigration authorities
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Protesters chanted and marched Saturday outside the FBI after agents arrested a Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities. The...
Experts cast doubt on state’s report that undocumented immigrants cost Texas hospitals $122M in a month
" Experts cast doubt on state’s report...
Immigration crackdown: Know your rights at the U.S. border and other ports of entry
" Immigration crackdown: Know your rights at...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, April 27, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, April 26, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, April 25, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV takes game two against McNeese
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros came back from being down 5-3 in the fifth inning. A six run bottom of the fifth inning was enough...
High School Softball Bi-District Round Scores
SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES: Brownsville Lopez 3, Sharyland...
Rio Grande City's thrilling walk-off win & more RGV high school softball playoff highlights
SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES: Weslaco 11, Los...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Zoo Guest: Mexican Burrowing Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Señales de enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal
Se estima que hasta tres millones de estadounidenses padecen enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal. Aunque actualmente no existe una cura, los tratamientos pueden brindar un alivio significativo. Es...
Congresista Joaquín Castro visita McAllen y aborda el tema de los recortes de gobierno
El congresista estadounidense Joaquín Castro estuvo presente en...
Realizan marcha anual cesar Chávez en El Valle
Cientos de personas se reunieron para brindarle apoyo...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days