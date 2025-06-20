Home
News
Friday, June 20, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Organ donor registration drive in honor of Dave Brown set for Friday
It takes just one signature to save up...
Edinburg doctor honors wife's wishes to have her organs donated
An Edinburg doctor said he is still coming...
Weather
Erick makes landfall in southern Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane
PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Erick...
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations
The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan. In addition to Magallan's punishment, both he and the school...
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
Nearly a year after making history, the Weslaco...
'Train with the Twins' dance camp in San Benito
Train with the twins. Professional dancers, Sarah and...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Misty May, the Basenji mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Servicios y eventos jurásicos en el Valle
Jurassic RGV es una empresa familiar especializada en personas con necesidades especiales. La empresa viaja por todo el Valle, incluyendo las áreas de Corpus y...
Viernes 20 de Junio: Lluvias y tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 93s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Servicios de salud y pruebas gratuitas disponibles
Planned Parenthood South Texas ofrecerá pruebas gratuitas de...
Take 5
