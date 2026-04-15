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Brownsville robotics team missing world championship due to STAAR testing conflict
Six Brownsville students won't compete at a robotics world championship because of a scheduling conflict with STAAR testing. Valentina Ramirez is a fifth grader at...
Heart of the Valley: Understanding diabetes terms
A doctor at Knapp Medical Center is helping...
‘Until she is free, I'm not going to rest:’ Husband speaks out after Venezuelan doctor detained by immigration authorities
A man said he is unsure of his...
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Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April, 13, 2026: Morning showers, breezy temps in the 80s
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Sunday, April 12, 2026: Thunderstorms expected overnight, Valley under marginal risk for severe weather
Thunderstorms are expected to move into the Rio...
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McAllen Memorial's Norma Ramos signs with OLLU cross country
McAllen Memorial senior cross country star Norma Ramos officially announced her commitment to join the cross country program at Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday...
Rio Grande City softball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission & Palmview takes down Roma
Highlights from the Rio Grande City vs. Mission...
La Joya's Gael Zambrano shines as Coyotes win 1-0 pitching duel against Economedes
Highlights from the La Joya vs. Economedes baseball...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 13, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2026
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