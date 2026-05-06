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Brownsville police sergeant recalls triple murder of John Allen Rubio’s children
A retired Brownsville Police Department sergeant says he can't forget the night of March 11, 2003. That's the night three children — 3-year-old Julissa, 1-year-old...
Generator may have caused fire that destroyed Edinburg mobile home, fire marshal says
A family of three escaped a mobile home...
Family of detained Valley DACA recipient calls for her release
A family in the Rio Grande Valley is...
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Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s
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Sunday, May 3, 2026: Nice, milder day, temps in the 80s
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PSJA Southwest volleyball star April Purselley signs with Texas A&M International
PSJA Southwest's April Purselley signed with Texas A&M International volleyball on Tuesday night. Purselley missed her senior season due to an injury but was an...
Pioneer's Marcus Perales signs to Northeastern State wrestling
Pioneer senior Marcus Perales will wrestle at the...
UTRGV baseball awaits final results of Southland Conference play
The UTRGV baseball team has reached the end...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 4, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 1, 2026
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