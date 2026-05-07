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Drug trafficker’s $1.7 million Brownsville mansion seized by the federal government
A mansion in Brownsville belonging to the head of a major drug trafficking operation was seized by the federal government to be sold at a government...
$300 million modernization project underway at Brownsville's Gateway International Bridge
A $300 million project to modernize the Gateway...
Valley organization creating summer camp for students interested in construction
A local workforce development organization in the Rio...
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Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s
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Monday, May 4, 2026: Cloudy afternoon, temps in the 80s
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McAllen High's Yaneli Rocha overcomes injury to shine on the track
Lady Bulldogs star athlete Yaneli Rocha missed her volleyball senior season with a torn meniscus. Doctors told her she wouldn’t be able to make it to...
Nikki Rowe's Krissy Tanguma signs with Jarvis Christian soccer
The Nikki Rowe girls soccer team celebrated one...
Nikki Rowe's soccer star Jose Rene Martinez signs with Our Lady of the Lake
Nikki Rowe senior forward Jose Rene Martinez will...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, May 4, 2026
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