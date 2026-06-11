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McAllen friends living out their dream of attending the FIFA World Cup Opener in Mexico City
McAllen business owner Pablo Arriaga and his friend Hector Garcia will be among the 87,000 spectators inside Estadio Azteca when host country Mexico takes on South...
Green Valley Farms residents push back on water bill spike after March floods
Customers of East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation...
Rio Grande City families waiting on delayed water park to open
A water park project in Rio Grande City...
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Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 9, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 8, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
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Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
Harlingen's senior point guard Rickie Henderson is taking his talents outside of Texas after signing his letter of intent to play basketball at Missouri Valley College....
Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season
The Mission City Council recognized the Sharyland High...
RGV Red Crowns take on Central Texas Coyotes FC on Wednesday evening
The RGV Red Crowns resume their four-game road...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 8, 2026
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