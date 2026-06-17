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Two people found dead in Alton home, suspect in custody following crash
A suspect is in custody after a police chase that stemmed from the discovery of two bodies in a residence, according to the Alton Police Department....
Crews rush to rescue people after small plane crashes on Laredo highway
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Crews rushed to pull...
USDA has new partners in the fight against screwworm — drones, dogs and fungi
McALLEN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture...
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Rain along the Gulf Coast could become the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI (AP) — A cluster of storms along the Gulf Coast could become the first named tropical storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, the National...
Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Hit-or-miss showers with highs in the 80s
The flash flood threat has been lowered, but...
Flood watch in effect in the Rio Grande Valley
A flash flood warning for Hidalgo County is...
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UTRGV Women’s Basketball adds two familiar faces, Men's basketball gets three transfers Tyler Junior College
The UTRGV women's basketball team is in week two of summer workouts and two new faces on the roster have deep roots in the Rio Grande...
Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded four Progreso...
Fans gather for World Cup fan fest in Houston
The World Cup officially arrived in Houston as...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH: Sunday Mass, June 14, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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