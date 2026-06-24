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Adult occupants of other vehicle involved in Alamo expressway crash in custody
Two adults were arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into a crash on the expressway in Alamo that hospitalized a total of six people, according...
Teen suspect wanted in connection with McAllen robbery in custody
A 17-year-old from Pharr is jailed on an...
2 men found dead in Houston inside vehicle bought at an auction in the Rio Grande Valley
Two men were found dead inside a vehicle...
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Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Warm and sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 23, 2026: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
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Monday, June 22, 2026: Warm and muggy, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV WBB expects to be led by more collective effort offensively next season
The UTRGV women's basketball team is heading into the new season without its two double-digit scorers from last year, but three of its top five scorers...
Former Oregon Duck & Texas Longhorn ready to shine with UTRGV basketball
Devon Pryor is bringing big-program experience to UTRGV...
UTRGV football ticket registration open for road game against UTSA
UTRGV football fans can now request tickets for...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday: June 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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