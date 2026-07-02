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Colair shares essential summer maintenance tips to keep your A/C from breaking down
Extreme summer heat is pushing air conditioning units to the limit across the Rio Grande Valley, and one local company says the calls for help are...
Mercedes fireworks store stocking up for the 250th Fourth of July celebration
Fireworks sales are surging across the Rio Grande...
5 On Your Side: Mercedes woman blames pothole-damaged road for $1,000 in car repairs
A pothole-riddled road splitting two Rio Grande Valley...
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Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
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Monday, June 29, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV football season tickets have sold out for the second year in a row, the university's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday. ...
Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0
Team USA fans gathered in McAllen on Wednesday...
Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs Ecuador
Nearly 11,000 of Mexico fans in the RGV...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 29, 2026
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