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Man charged with stealing cattle from Starr County ranch to sell at auction
A man was charged after stealing a dozen head of cattle from a Starr County ranch to sell at a Hidalgo County auction, according to an...
RGV fans react to Team USA being eliminated from the World Cup
Fans from around the RGV react after Team...
Driver injured in Brownsville crash dies
A driver injured in a June 27 crash...
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Monday, July 6, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, July 3, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
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Thursday, July 2, 2026: Spotty thunderstorm with highs in the 90s
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RGV fans react to Team USA being eliminated from the World Cup
Fans from around the RGV react after Team USA loses to Belgium in the Round of 16 and sees its World Cup run come to an...
Belgium beats US 4-1 to reach World Cup quarterfinals, taking advantage of defensive lapses
SEATTLE (AP) — The United States' hopes for...
20,000 Mexico fans watched Mexico fall to England at the McAllen Watch Party
McAllen, TX -- 20,000 Mexico fans gathered at...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, July 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Violet the ferret
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