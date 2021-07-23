Home
Smart microchip shortage impacting local car dealerships
A global microchip shortage is impacting local car dealerships. "When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the auto manufacturers, supply chain managers all cut their...
Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is beginning to...
Gov. Greg Abbott promised “transparency and accountability” for border wall donations. But donors don’t have to use real names.
" Gov. Greg Abbott promised “transparency and...
Weather
July 23, 2021: Breezy and hot, with temperatures in mid-90s
It's Friday "Dry Day." Dry weather has returned and we'll see mostly sunny and hotter weather today. It's Friday "Dry Day". Dry...
July 22, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. ...
July 21, 2021: Flood advisory in effect for Hidalgo and Cameron counties until 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. ...
Sports
Barrera reacts to first career big league home run
WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland High School Alum Tres Barrera hit his first career major league home run. Barrera, catcher for the Washington Nationals, is now...
Mercedes MMA fighter to compete in Ultimate Fighter
MCALLEN, Texas -- Season 29 of the Ultimate...
UTRGV baseball recruiting locally
EDINBURG, Texas -- Right now, the UTRGV baseball...
Programming
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Aumentan casos de COVID-19 en condado Hidalgo
Si acaso usted, no se ha vacunado contra el coronavirus, tome accion y no lo piense dos veces, los casos estan incrementandose por tal razon autoridades...
Escasez de microchips inteligentes para vehiculas
Algunos concesionarios de automóviles de nuestra región dicen...
LUPE protestan a favor de DACA en Pharr
Sin poder conseguir trabajo o seguir estudiando, asi...
