Home
News
Trillion-dollar budget bill gives hope of citizenship to dreamers, essential workers
The $3.5 trillion budget resolution passed in the U.S. House this week lays down the framework for funds that could help create a permanent resident status...
Texas House advances new voting restrictions as Democratic hopes of killing the legislation wane
" Texas House advances new voting restrictions...
COVID-19 surge impacting number of ICU beds available in Cameron County
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across the...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Aug. 26, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in 90s
Aug. 25, 2021: Scattered showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 24, 2021: Stray showers, highs in upper 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 26, 2021
Mission Veterans vs. Mission High at Hidalgo FINAL SCORE: Veterans 12 - Mission 13 PSJA HS vs. Sharyland Pioneer...
Brownsville Wins Pony World Series Championship
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX owned a four...
Brownsville Pony Squad Advances To Pony World Series Title Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX stormed past Johnstown,...
Additional Links
High School Football
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Implementan operativo vial para hacer respetar las leyes y evitar tragedias en el regreso a clases
Con la finalidad de hacer cumplir y proveer rutas seguras de camino a la escuela, oficiales de Laguna Madre están activando un operativo de vialidad preventivo....
Biden promete concluir evacuación tras ataques en Afganistán
WASHINGTON (AP) - El presidente Joe Biden se...
Tormenta tropical Ida en vías de ser un peligroso huracán
MIAMI (AP) - La tormenta tropical Ida se...
Additional Links
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days