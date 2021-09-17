Home
Growing petition urges city of Mission to reconsider plans for hike and bike trail
A growing petition is urging the city of Mission to reconsider plans that would give over two acres of the Mission Hike and Bike trails to...
Sept. 17, 2021: Spotty afternoon storms, temperatures in mid-90s
Fatal crash under investigation in Pharr
Pharr police are investigating a deadly crash Friday...
Sept. 17, 2021: Spotty afternoon storms, temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 16. 2021: Spotty showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 15, 2021: Warm and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
Villarreal reaches 200th career coaching win
PORT ISABEL, Texas -- Last week's 41-7 Port Isabel win over Aransas Pass helped longtime Head Coach Tony Villarreal reach rarified air in Texas high school...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 16, 2021
McAllen Niki Rowe vs. Brownsville Pace FINAL...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Community
Student of the Week: Reyes Garcia
Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their accolades and achievements as part of our Student of The Week series. This week, we...
Student of the Week: Regina Barajas
With school back in session, we're once again...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
Hechos Valle
Multitudes cruzan de manera indocumentada en Del Río Texas
La crisis migratoria se está viviendo muy cerca en la ciudad de Del Río Texas, las imágenes así lo demuestran en donde se puede observar el...
Arrestan a una tercera sospechosa acusada en una investigación de asesinato en Brownsville
La policía de Brownsville acusó a una tercera...
Buscan al responsable de un atropellamiento mortal en una carretera estatal
El Departamento de seguridad publica continua en la...
